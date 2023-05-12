NY sues gun accessory manufacturer over “deceptive” magazine lock

New York’s attorney general sued a Georgia company this week claiming it marketed a deceptive magazine lock that could easily be removed from weapons — including the AR-15 rifle used by the Buffalo grocery store shooter — and illegally aid in the possession of assault weapons in the state.

New York law bans the possession of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, the Attorney General’s office said in a news release.

The lawsuit alleges the company is “well aware that the MA Lock is simple to remove,” and used deceptive advertising on its website, YouTube and other social media platforms.

In January 2022, the man who pleaded guilty in the Buffalo shooting purchased a used AR-15 with a magazine lock installed from a company called Mean Arms that allegedly claimed would turn the weapon into one complaint with the New York State law, court documents said.

The Buffalo shooter easily removed the lock using a #2 speed out drill bit and a power drill from his home, according to court documents, loaded the rifle with multiple 30-round detachable magazines magazine so he wouldn’t have to reload, then shot and killed 10 people at Tops grocery store one year ago.

“We lost 10 innocent lives because a hate-fueled individual was able to make an AR-15 even deadlier through a simple change at home,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a news release.

Court documents said that since 2017, the company’s “deceptive marketing” promises its product – the MA Lock – is a shear bolt mechanism designed to lock magazines in place. The company states the lock is developed for “states with intrusive laws requiring fixed magazines” and “installing the MA Lock makes AR firearms legal and compliant.”

A request for comment to Mean Arms was not immediately returned.

Under federal law, gun manufacturers and companies have broad immunity from liability for mass shootings. A spate of recent lawsuits including one from the families of the victims in the July 4, 2022, Highland Park shooting suing gun-maker Smith & Wesson and another by the Sandy Hook families against Remington are focusing on the marketing and advertising practices used by these companies.

The lawsuit seeks restitution, damages, and civil penalties from MEAN Arms and stop selling the locks in New York.