NY Attorney General Letitia James accepts nomination for 2nd term, calls out former governor Andrew Cuomo

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James has accepted the nomination for a second term, and she used her speech to call out former governor Andrew Cuomo.

He criticized her office’s investigation, which eventually led to his resignation.

James said the report detailed a pattern of bullying and harassment by Cuomo.

“I am proud to stand by the findings of the report because truth crushed to the ground will always rise again because truth, my friends, is a blindfolded woman and she will prevail,” James said.

Cuomo’s spokesperson released a statement saying in part that James “misused her office as a springboard for her own botched bid for governor and falsely accused the former governor of violating the law.”