Nurse Arrested For Sexual Contact with Saginaw County Jail Inmates

A nurse employed at the Saginaw County Jail was fired last year for letting an inmate touch her inappropriately.
42-year-old Kelly Jo Wright of Bay City is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a prisoner. Police say the incident took place January 10, 2021 after a surveillance video caught the act. Police became suspicious of Wright when male inmates began requesting to see her as their nurse. They say she would let the inmates touch her in a sexual manner. The 29-year-old inmate whom Wright is accused of having inappropriate contact is not being charged.
Wright, an employee of a medical company subcontracted to provide services to the jail called VitalCore Health Strategies, was fired immediately following the incident, though a warrant for her arrest wasn’t issued until more than a year later on February 3. She is currently out on bond and has a preliminary hearing March 2.