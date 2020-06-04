Nuisance Mosquito Outbreak Reported in Saginaw County
Last month’s heavy rain and flooding has caused a high nuisance mosquito population in Saginaw County. The Mosquito Abatement Commission says the nuisance is countywide, but areas where flooding occurred is the worst. The commission says it has increased nightly spraying and added early morning and weekend spraying as well. Spraying of individual properties for adult mosquitoes has been paused temporarily. The nuisance activity is expected through much of June, although any heavy rain may bring more mosquitoes. Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement advises residents to take precautions to reduce and avoid mosquito bites:
• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.
• When outdoors wear shoes and socks, light colored long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt. Apply an
insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 according to label instructions. Consult a
physician before using repellents on infants.
• Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or
other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.
• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water in
birdbaths, neglected swimming pools, wading pools, old tires and any other object holding water.
Contact SCMAC to report standing water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, fields or similar
locations that may produce mosquitoes.