Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Michigan Corn Growers Association is now accepting applications for our 2019 student scholarship. All members of the MCGA, including students, growers and associates, as well as children of members, between the ages of 17-25 are qualified. Applicants must be enrolled as a full-time student at a post-secondary educational institution during the fall 2019 semester in order to be eligible. Five scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each will be awarded. Finalists will be asked to participate in on-site interviews at the Michigan Corn office. Checks will be mailed in the fall. Students are only eligible to win an MCGA scholarship two times.

All applications must be received by the Michigan Corn Growers Association office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019. Click here for the application.