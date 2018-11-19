Not Your Traditional Career Fair

Young professionals in the Great Lakes Bay Region are invited to attend a Coming Home Mixer Wednesday, November 21 at Saginaw Valley State University’s Curtiss Hall.

The mixer is sort of like a career fair for recent college and university graduates, but with a relaxed, social atmosphere. Spearheaded by Saginaw Future, the event will feature 26 employers from around the region, like DowDuPont, Covenant Healthcare and Huntington Bank, looking to fill specific positions. There will be music, casual networking, plus free appetizers and two free craft beer tickets for drinks at Mountain Town Brewery in Mount Pleasant. The featured speaker is Jeff DeHaven of Digital Mitten, a social media company based in Saginaw.

Saginaw Future Communications Manager Greg LaMarr says the event was specifically geared towards Millennials from the region.

“Young professionals that have either moved away from the region and have an interest in coming back, or soon to be young professionals that are being educated in the region or have ties here, and that are interested in staying.”

Saginaw Future Executive Vice President Steve Jonas says the idea is to find good matches for the employers.

“It’s very targeted and focused at reaching out through alumni offices throughout seven Michigan colleges, including our own Saginaw Valley State University. Having those alumni offices push out information about this event to their alumni that have left the area, that are in the area, that have what I call the ‘in-demand’ degrees to help match with the employers’ needs.”

The event will take place from 3:00-5:00 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving. RSVP here to attend.