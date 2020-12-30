Norway landslide buries homes in mud; 12 people still missing

A major landslide destroyed homes overnight in a village in Norway close to the capital Oslo, leaving 12 people unaccounted for and 10 injured, police and local media said Wednesday. Video footage from the scene showed a whole hillside had collapsed in Ask, in the municipality of Gjerdrum, 15 miles northeast of the capital. Homes were left crushed and buried in dark mud.

Snow fell throughout the morning as the emergency services evacuated the injured and attempted to secure those homes still standing. Some houses had been left teetering on the edge of the crater left behind by the slide, with a few falling over the edge as the day went on.

A rescue helicopter hoovers above the area of a landslide in Ask village, about 40km north of Oslo, Norway December 30, 2020. Fredrik Hagen/NTB/via REUTERS

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who travelled to the village of around 1,000 people on Wednesday, described the landslide as “one of the largest” the country had seen.

“It’s a dramatic experience to be here,” Solberg told reporters, expressing particular concern for those still missing.

“The situation is still so unstable with the mud that it’s not yet possible to do anything other than helicopter rescues,” she added.

A rescue helicopter view shows the aftermath of a landslide at a residential area in Ask village, about 40km north of Oslo, Norway December 30, 2020. NTB SCANPIX via Reuters

Norwegian media said that 700 people had been evacuated from their homes, and the municipality warned as many as 1,500 could need to leave the region out of safety concerns.

In the early evening police reported that 12 people were still unaccounted for.

“We don’t know if these people are in the landslide area, if they are away on holiday or in another way unable to contact police,” the force said in a statement.

Police said 10 people were injured, with one transferred to Oslo with serious injuries.

“Police are designating this as a disaster,” chief of operations Roger Pettersen told broadcaster NRK.

Emergency calls had come in from people saying their whole house was moving, he said.

“There are dramatic reports and the situation is serious,” Pettersen said.

According to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) what happened was a so-called “quick clay slide” of approximately 328 to 766 yards.

“This is the largest landslide in recent times in Norway, considering the number of houses involved and the number of evacuees,” NVE spokeswoman Laila Hoivik told AFP.

Quick clay is a sort of clay found in Norway and Sweden that can collapse and turn to fluid when overstressed.

“The area has been surveyed earlier, and is known to contain quick clay. The possibility of similar large slides in the area is low at the moment,” Hoivik said.

Swedish daily Aftonbladet reported that Sweden was sending specially trained personnel to help in the rescue effort.

“We will help in the search for missing people and securing buildings,” operations leader Stefan Karlsson of the Gothenburg emergency services, told the newspaper.

Norway’s king Harald said in a statement that the accident had “made a deep impression” on him.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected, the injured, those who lost their homes and are now living in fear and uncertainty of the full extent of the disaster,” he said.