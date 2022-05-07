Northwood Unveiling Mall Walk Improvement and Flood Mitigation Project

Northwood University is inviting the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of its Mall Walk Improvement and Flood Mitigation Project.
The new development incorporates underground infrastructure to protect the campus year-round from flooding and groundwater while providing a destination at the heart of campus for the Midland and Northwood University campus community to connect.
The university says of the $3.5 million dollars used on the project; none came from public funds thanks to contributions coming from more than 250 individual donors and local foundations including the The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, The Charles J. Strosacker Foundation .
It’s estimated around 30 billion gallons of water inundated the Northwood campus during the 2020 dam failures, causing more than $17 million in damages.
The ribbon-cutting event is set to take place at 4:45pm Wednesday, May 25th.