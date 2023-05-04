Northwood University’s e-Sports Program Cinches National Titles

Northwood University’s e-sports program claimed 4 national championships over the weekend.

Northwood’s Overwatch and Rocket League (White) teams were both victorious in the Intel Collegiate tournaments held in Texas, while the Timberwolves’ Call of Duty and Rocket League (Blue) teams won their National Association of Collegiate E-sports championships. Coach Cody Elsen says the weekend shows that Northwood has the best collegiate e-sports program in the world, and he’s already looking forward to the summer competitions.