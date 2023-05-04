WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Northwood University’s e-Sports Program Cinches National Titles

By jonathan.dent
May 4, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Share
Northwood University’s e-Sports Program Cinches National Titles
(source: Northwood)

Northwood University’s e-sports program claimed 4 national championships over the weekend.

Northwood’s Overwatch and Rocket League (White) teams were both victorious in the Intel Collegiate tournaments held in Texas, while the Timberwolves’ Call of Duty and Rocket League (Blue) teams won their National Association of Collegiate E-sports championships. Coach Cody Elsen says the weekend shows that Northwood has the best collegiate e-sports program in the world, and he’s already looking forward to the summer competitions.

Popular Stories

1

Multiple Injuries Reported in Genesee County Four Vehicle Crash
2

Teens Arrested for Assaulting Child in Bay City
3

Bay County Business Sued by State Over Wetlands Damage
4

Boy Shot by 11-Year-Old Girl in Burton
5

Three Dead in Roscommon County Head-On Collision