Northwood University Sponsors Saginaw Childrens Zoo Exhibit

By jonathan.dent
August 14, 2023 6:19AM EDT
(Source: Northwood University)

Northwood University, the home of the Timberwolves, is celebrating International Wolf Day by sponsoring the wolf exhibit at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo.

The exhibit currently has three Mexican grey wolves: Jinx, Kizzie, and Sydney, and is part of a collaboration with agencies across the United States and Mexico to reintroduce the species to its original wild habitat. In addition to the sponsorship, Northwood will be introducing its students to volunteer opportunities at the zoo. Nancy Parker, the director of the Saginaw Children’s Zoo, expressed gratitude for the support from Northwood University on International Wolf Day, which was Sunday, highlighting the nourishment and enrichment this partnership brings to both the wolves and the community.

The Saginaw Children’s Zoo is located at 1730 S. Washington Avenue. For more information, visit www.saginawzoo.com.

