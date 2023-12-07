Northwood University Hosting 49th Annual Stafford Dinner

Northwood University’s 49th annual Stafford Dinner is approaching and students have come up with a theme for this year.

The Stafford Dinner is a yearly student-led event held in memory of the first chairman, Mr. William D. Stafford, who directed the Hotel, Restaurant & Resort Management Department at Northwood University from 1969 – 1972. The annual dinner gives students a hands-on hospitality experience, as everything is planned, prepared, and executed by an executive board of students. These students manage the marketing, logistics, food and beverage, fundraising, entertainment, procurement, service, decorations, registration, and other specialties. The theme for this year is Stafford Saloon, as a western style dinner has never taken place in the event’s history.

The dinner will be held February 24 at the IHG Holiday Inn hotel in Midland at 5:00 P.M. Tickets can be purchased online at northwood.edu/stafford. Proceeds benefit the Stafford Dinner Memorial Scholarship.