Northwood University Esports Player Goes Pro

A member of one of Northwood University’s championship Esports teams is going pro. Kevin Bonanno, who goes by the user-name FAME, has been signed by a professional Call of Duty Franchise in Minnesota. Bonanno was part of Northwood’s National-Championship-winning 2022 team, and will now join the top 60 players in the world in the Call of Duty league as part of the Minnesota Rokkr.
“Northwood gave me the chance to play for one of the best programs in the country while pursuing a degree,” Bonanno said. “I am thrilled that I quickly made the pro league. The time at Northwood may have been short, but I am grateful.”
The Minnesota ROKKR is one of 12 franchise team slots in the Call of Duty League. The league was established in 2019 and had a $25 million buy-in fee. The Call of Duty League is comprised of the top 60 players in the world.
“Kevin was laser-focused on making it into the Call of Duty League, and his work ethic in the game showed,” said Northwood Esports Coach Cody Elsen. “We all knew months ago it was just a matter of time before FAME got signed to the league. I am very happy for him, and I’m excited to watch his pro career flourish.”
Northwood University’s esports program recently won national recognition, being awarded “Program of the Year” by the National Association of Collegiate Esports.