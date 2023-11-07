Northwood Timberwolves Headed to World eSports Competition

Northwood eSports has done it again.

After winning the 2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final in Sao Paulo, Brazil, plus multiple national titles, the team is headed to Istanbul, Turkey on Nov. 19-24. The Timberwolves defeated other collegiate eSports teams from around the country in the 2023 Red Bull Collegiate Valorant National Championship in Chicago over the weekend, securing their spot in the world championship and representing Team USA.

The team is comprised of Ali Salahedin, Asbury Park, New Jersey; Benjamin Park, Bloomfield Hills; Michael S. Herrera, Wylie, Texas; Logan Coffey, Taylor Mill, Kentucky; Braden Dippel, Alton, Illinois; and Jeffrey Tomaszek, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and is led by Coach Cody Elson.