Northwood Sees Increase In Student Enrollment

Northwood University is preparing to welcome its largest group of new students in several years.

While many colleges are experiencing a decline in enrollment Northwood’s incoming new student enrollment has increased over 23 percent. The public is invited to help welcome Northwood students to Midland during a Go MAD March from 5:30 PMto 7 PM Friday, Aug.25 in downtown Midland. The goal of Fridays march is to continue building relationships between Northwood and the greater Midland community and educate students and families about all the offerings in downtown Midland. To achieve that the university works with downtown businesses to create passbooks that students will get stamped at participating locations. Northwood student life will provide prizes. Friday’s event will also include remarks by Midland Mayor Maureen Donker. The community is invited to gather will students and parents at 6:30 PM Friday on the lawn behind the H Hotel in downtown Midland.

Friday Marks Move-In Day at Northwood and the Kick-off to this years Welcome weekend, including a special opening convocation ceremony for our incoming freshman on Saturday morning. Northwood is also offering residents free yard signs welcoming all Timberwolves back to Midland. If you would like a sign welcoming Northwood student visit the Northwood University website.