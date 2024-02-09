Northwood Ranks High in Online Programs

US News and World Report has ranked Northwood University in Midland as having one of the best online programs in the country.

U.S. News and World Report proclaims its online rankings as the most in-depth evaluation of U.S.-based degree-granting programs designed to be administered online. Based on those, Northwood ranked at number 98 as having the best online bachelor’s programs, number 36 for the best online Master’s degree in business programs for veterans, number 77 in best online bachelor’s programs for veterans, and more.

Northwood Online features a full range of the University’s online undergraduate programs to equip learners with the tools and skills to excel in the ever-changing professional arena. For those looking to take their education a step further, the Devos Graduate School at Northwood University features online offerings catering to those seeking advanced master’s and doctorate degrees with ample flexibility.