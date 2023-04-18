Northwood Invited for Public Input on Midland Master Plan

Members of the City of Midland’s Planning Department will be at Northwood University Tuesday afternoon to get public input for the Midland City Modern Master Plan process.

From noon to 2 p.m. staff will be available for walk-up conversations at the Mid-Cafe in Jordan Hall, and from 2 to 3 p.m. students and staff can give input at a focus group discussion in the Four Seasons Building. The City’s Master Plan document will guide policy and development strategies in Midland for the next 30 years.

For more information on the planning process or to view upcoming events, visit midlandcitymodern.com.