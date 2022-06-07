Northwood eSports Team Wins World Championship Competition

Northwood University’s Esports Team on Sunday, June 5 won the Collegiate Rocket League World Championship in Dallas, Texas.
Northwood had early victories against Salford University in England and St Clair College of Canada, quickly advancing to the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, Northwood defeated UNLV and then ValleyField College of Quebec to advance to the grand finals. In the grand finals, Northwood faced a familiar foe in Stockton University. The Timberwolves got straight to work and swept the series 4-0 earning the world championship title. This victory completes the Grand Slam of College Rocket League events for Northwood University this year. Northwood won the Collegiate Rocket League Summer Series Championship, Collegiate Rocket League National Championship, Collegiate Rocket League North American Championship and now the first-ever Collegiate Rocket League World Championship.
