Northwood eSports Team Captures New Championship Title

Northwood University has done it again.

The Timberwolves eSports team claimed the 2023 Collegiate Smash Riptide championship in Sandusky, Ohio, defeating teams from the University of Cincinnati, University of Akron, Purdue University, Oakland University, Notre Dame and Lawrence Tech to get to the grand finals. During the finals, Northwood defeated Michigan State University 2-0. The school’s Valorant team also qualified for the Red Bull regional finals in Chicago by beating out Indiana University, University of Wisconsin, Davenport University, Rochester University and eventually Ball State University in the grand finals, losing only 12 rounds out of 64.

Northwood Valorant defeated more than 50 of the best collegiate teams last year to win the 2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

For more information about Northwood eSports, visit esports.northwood.edu.