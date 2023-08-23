Northwood Earns Gold Level Veteran Friendly Status

Northwood University has been recognized as a Veteran-Friendly School for the 2023-24 school year by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

The school is among 62 universities, colleges or trade schools that have been designated as Veteran-Friendly Schools for the 2023- 24 school year. The VFS program, created in 2015-16, recognizes academic institutions committed to supporting the needs of veterans and military-connected students. These institutions are awarded Gold-, Silver-, and Bronze-level status based on their veteran-centric services and programs. Any academic institution or training facility in Michigan eligible to receive veteran education benefits can apply for the program.

Northwood has earned Gold-level status.