Northwood e-Sports Team Wins Another National Championship

Northwood University’s e-Sports team has done it again.

The Timberwolves won the 2023 Collegiate Valorant National Championship Wednesday at Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles. This past year, the team competed against more than 500 colleges and went 28-0 in the North Conference, securing the Number 1 seed in the national playoff bracket. In the playoffs this week, the Timberwolves defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Converse University, Rutgers University, Blinn College, and Winthrop University 3-2 in the grand finals.

The Northwood team has had an impressive couple of years, winning the Collegiate Rocket League World Championship in Dallas, Texas last June, the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Championship last December in Sao Paolo, Brazil, and four other national titles in April.