Northwood Discounting Tuition For First Responders

Ric Antonio
Apr 5, 2022 @ 9:00pm
source: Northwood University

Northwood University has announced a tuition discount for first responders.

The First Responder Appreciation Program will offers a tuition discount to Northwood’s undergraduate Adult-Degree Programs and Master’s programs in the DeVos Graduate School.

The discount cuts tuition to $350 dollars per credit hour for undergrad students, and adds a 15% discount to graduate school courses.

Northwood President Kent MacDonald says the University recognizes the impactful service and dedication given by first responders across all communities in the nation.

The First Responders Appreciation Program is open to law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and retirees of those positions at any Northwood location.

