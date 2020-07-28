Northwood Auto Show Taking 2020 Hiatus
source: Northwood University
Northwood University’s annual Auto Show has joined a long list of other events taking a hiatus this year due to COVID-19. This year’s show had been scheduled for September 25-27, but the university has announced an initial postponement until spring 2021. They also plan to bring back the fall outdoor event in 2021.
“The NUIAS team is excited to have the opportunity to innovate and create an exciting new event that will bring automotive industry leaders to the Northwood University campus and provide an opportunity for the public to participate in two events on campus in 2021,” said Jack Gertley, Northwood senior and general chair of this year’s show.
The Northwood Auto Show has been held annually since 1964 with students managing all aspects of the event from planning, fundraising and promotion to representing brands.
“The Northwood University International Auto Show is a treasured tradition at Northwood and a hands-on learning opportunity that no other university in America can offer to students, so we consulted with students and closely examined all our options before coming to this decision,” Northwood President Dr. Kent MacDonald said. “We have a solid plan in place for a complete academic program for our students this fall, with the ability to adapt to any foreseeable changes in the status of COVID-19, but we aren’t able to make that same assurance for the NUIAS, and we don’t want to compromise on something so important.”