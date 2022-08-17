Northwood and Midland to Welcome Back Students for the Fall

source: Northwood University

Northwood University is gearing up for the return of students for the 2022-23 academic year.

The public is invited to help welcome back students during a Go MAD March from 5:30 to 7 p.m. this Friday in downtown Midland. Go MAD is a phrase coined by the late Coach Pat Riepma, who inspired thousands of people before he became sick with cancer and ultimately passed away in 2015. His mantra of Go Make a Difference lives on.

The goal of Friday’s march is to continue to build relationships between Northwood and the greater Midland community, as well as to educate students and families about all the offerings in downtown Midland. To achieve that, the university is working with downtown businesses to create passbooks that students will use to get stamped at participating locations. There also will be food stops at Pizza Sam’s, Proper Taco and Ace Hardware. Burgers will be on the grill at Ace Hardware, courtesy of LaLonde’s Market. Prizes will be provided by Northwood Student Life.

