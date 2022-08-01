Northwood and Folds of Honor Offering Full Ride Scholarships

Northwood University is partnering with Folds of Honor and Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney to provide two full-ride tuition scholarships to students who choose to continue their education at Northwood University.
During the Bay Harbor Celebration Weekend, Northwood awarded Rooney with one of its coveted Wings of Freedom Awards. Rooney is a motivational speaker, fighter pilot, patriotic philanthropist, PGA professional, golf course developer and author.
This new partnership means Northwood University is accepting a $5,000 annual award per student from the Folds of Honor organization. To make this opportunity available to more Folds of Honor recipients, Northwood seeks the help of donors to help cover the cost of tuition and fees. Donors can help by providing annual $20,000 scholarships, a legacy investment of $500,000 for an endowed scholarship to support service members in perpetuity, or a donation of any size online at northwood dot edu slash give.
For more information, call (989) 837-4279 or email Justin Marshall at [email protected].