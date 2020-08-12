      Weather Alert

Northville Man Arraigned For Firing Gun at Passing Vehicle in Huron County

Michael Percha
Aug 12, 2020 @ 8:01am
A Northville man faces eight felony counts after he was arrested for firing a gun at passing vehicle in Huron County Thursday, August 6.

43-year-old Jonathan Burns is charged with attempted murder, attempted carjacking, felony firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say he exited his disabled vehicle on M-25 near Port Hope and when a passing vehicle slowed down to check, he shot at the vehicle and pointed the gun at the occupants, demanding a ride. The vehicle fled the scene.

A second vehicle also slowed down and police say Burns pointed the weapon at those occupants also, though he didn’t fire the gun a second time. He was arrested after running off on foot to a wooded area.

Burns is being held in the Huron County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

