Northville Man Arraigned For Firing Gun at Passing Vehicle in Huron County
(Alpha Media file photo)
A Northville man faces eight felony counts after he was arrested for firing a gun at passing vehicle in Huron County Thursday, August 6.
43-year-old Jonathan Burns is charged with attempted murder, attempted carjacking, felony firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say he exited his disabled vehicle on M-25 near Port Hope and when a passing vehicle slowed down to check, he shot at the vehicle and pointed the gun at the occupants, demanding a ride. The vehicle fled the scene.
A second vehicle also slowed down and police say Burns pointed the weapon at those occupants also, though he didn’t fire the gun a second time. He was arrested after running off on foot to a wooded area.
Burns is being held in the Huron County Jail on a $200,000 bond.