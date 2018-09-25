Northern Michigan Plane Crash Under Investigation

No one was found in the wreckage of a plane that crashed in northern Michigan and was discovered Tuesday morning. The wreckage of a Beechcraft Super King Air BE20 aircraft was found several miles west of Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport in Iosco County’s Oscoda Township.

The FAA notified Iosco County Central Dispatch of a missing plane about 7:30 a.m. The plane had gone missing while en route to Kalitta Air in Oscoda. It had last been seen on radar southwest of the airport at a rapid descent. Michigan State Police Troopers from the West Branch State Police Post, along with members of the Oscoda Township Police and fire departments, and the Iosco County sheriff’s office searched the area and located the wreckage just before 10:30 a.m.

Officials said the plane crashed under unknown circumstances, and only the pilot had been aboard. He’s identified as a 33-year-old man from Orlando, FL and is believed to be the only occupant at the time of the crash. The aircraft had left the Ypsilanti Willow Run airport Tuesday morning and went missing before it reached its destination. The FAA is was investigating the crash scene.