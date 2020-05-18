Northern Michigan ORV Crash Kills Saginaw Man
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in northern Michigan’s Crawford County are investigating an off road vehicle (ORV) crash which claimed the life of a 31-year-old Saginaw man.
The crash occurred Sunday, May 17 on N. Higgins Lake Dr. in Beaver Creek Township. The man was riding with another man, who suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. The victim’s names haven’t been released at this time.