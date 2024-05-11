Northern lights set the sky aglow amid powerful geomagnetic storm

▶ Watch Video: A rare severe geomagnetic storm watch has been issued. Here’s what to know.

Millions of Americans were able to see the magical glow of the northern lights on Friday night when a powerful geomagnetic storm reached Earth.

The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, were predicted to be visible as far south as Alabama and Northern California. People reported seeing the lights as far south as Florida and Oklahoma.

Some areas, like New York City, were impacted by cloud cover and missed out on the spectacular show, but the phenomenon is expected to last through the weekend and possibly into next week.

Photos of the northern lights

Photographers and videographers nationwide captured images that show the northern lights streaking the sky in shades of blue, green, and even purple.

The northern lights could also be photographed from the air, with photos of the phenomenon from airplane windows circulating on social media.

Photos of the northern lights taken as a plane landed at Chicago’s Midway Airport. Linda Blanco

Even in places where the northern lights could only be seen faintly with the naked eye, photographs captured stunning details.

The northern lights illuminate the sky in Rochester, New York. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Northern lights predictions for the rest of the weekend

If you missed the northern lights on Friday night, there are still some chances to catch the phenomenon again. The geomagnetic storm is expected to last through the weekend.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center released a forecast map for Saturday night suggesting that the lights would be visible in parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, and more.

A map from the Space Weather Prediction Center shows the aurora forecast for the U.S. on May 11, 2024. Space Weather Prediction Center

Though the lights will be more limited, don’t despair if your area isn’t illuminated on the map. It’s possible to observe the northern lights from as far as 620 miles away, according to the National Weather Service. And remember, a camera can help pick up details that the naked eye might otherwise miss.

What’s the best way to see the northern lights?

The National Weather Service’s St. Louis office said that people who want to see the northern lights should get away from light pollution and cloud cover.

“Get away from city lights into a dark, rural surrounding and look north,” the office said on social media on Friday morning.

Northern Lights around the world

The United States wasn’t the only place to see incredible light shows on Friday. In the United Kingdom, the phenomenon was seen as far south as London and southern England.

The aurora borealis glows on the horizon at Crosby Beach in Liverpool, England. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

In parts of Germany, the entire sky appeared to be lit pink at times.

Northern lights in the sky over Bavaria, Germany. Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images

Other incredible images showed the sky over Austria lit in blue, green, and pink, with stunning photos catching them over the country’s mountains.