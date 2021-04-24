Northeast Michigan Forest Fire Contained
(Alpha Media file photo)
Michigan State Police said, as of 9 p.m. Friday, residents were allowed return to their homes and no more evacuations will be needed after what started out as a controlled burn got out of hand in Iosco County late yesterday afternoon.
Dozens of residents were evacuated from their homes.
The U.S. Forest Service said flames should be contained but the fire is still not all out. There will still be internal flames that need to be put out for days moving forward. Residents should be mindful that there will be haze and smoke in the area.
There were no deaths or injuries, and no homes were damaged from the fire.
Depending on the weather, the state of the fire could change. Much of Northern Michigan is experiencing near drought conditions.
There is a containment line around the fire keeping it from expanding. U-S Forest Service personnel remained on the scene through the night.
State Police said the U.S. Forest Service was executing a controlled burn in Iosco County on Friday north of Sand Lake and south of Cooke Dam Pond, when it got out of control. About 65 residents had to evacuate their homes when the fire got out of control.