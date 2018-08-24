Northbound I-75 Motorcyle Crashes Injure Several in Bay County

Two separate crashes involving motorcycles shut down part of northbound I-75 in Bay County Friday afternoon. The first happened about 11:45 at the I-75 exit to U-S 10, when a motorcylist lost control on a patch of oil. That backed up traffic, which led to a group of three other motorcyles that crashed on I-75 near Salzburg Road.

A medical helicopter was brought in to take at least four people to the hospital. No information on their injuries were available. That stretch of I-75 was closed for a couple of hours.