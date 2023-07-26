North Pole Express Sells Out of Tickets In Less than a Day

Anyone looking for some nostalgic holiday cheer with a local train ride this Christmas will have to wait until 2024.

Tickets for the North Pole Express from Owosso to the Village of Ashley Country Christmas sold out within the first four hours of going on sale at noon Tuesday. The train, the Pere Marquette 1225, runs weekends from November 18 through December 17 at 10:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Officials with the rail say there are no authorized third party ticket sellers for the North Pole Express tickets and they do not allow ticket resale on their Facebook page.

However, on occasion, people return tickets, and those will be posted for resale on their website, michigansteamtrain.com/north-pole-express.