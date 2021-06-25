North Carolina Man Takes Plea Deal for Armed Robbery in Saginaw

A North Carolina man accused of trying to rob a Saginaw man at gunpoint has accepted a plea deal.
22-year-old Darvon Fletcher appeared in Saginaw County District court earlier this week pleading no contest to one count of unarmed robbery in exchange for the dismissal of a life-sentence armed robbery count and a 15-year felony firearm count.
Prosecutors say a 19-year-old man was walking home from the Quik Mart at 1400 Court St. on June 18, 2020, when he was followed by Fletcher and another man. As he neared his home, the two suspects made a move, with Fletcher pulling a handgun before they ran off. Police arrested Fletcher, but the other man escaped.
The felony firearm conviction comes with a mandatory minimum two-year prison sentence, but it was indicated by County Judge Janet Boes, Fletcher is likely to receive probation and credit for time served rather than more incarceration.
Before arriving in Michigan, Fletcher stood trial in Gaston County, North Carolina, on a charge of first-degree murder in the April 2017 shooting death of a 14-year-old, but was acquitted in May 2019. Fletcher has been jailed since his arrest last year, and was granted a $5,000 bond this week with the stipulation he be transferred from the jail into the county’s TRI-CAP drug rehabilitation program.