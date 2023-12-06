WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Norman Lear, Producer Of TV’s ‘All In The Family’ And Influential Liberal Advocate, Dies At 101

By News Desk
December 6, 2023 12:19PM EST
Share
FILE - Norman Lear, executive producer of the Pop TV series "One Day at a Time," poses for a portrait during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Jan. 13, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with such topical hits as "All in the Family" and “Maude” and propelled political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.. He was 101. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Lear has died.

The producer who made TV topical in the 1970s with the sitcom “All in the Family,” died Tuesday night at the age of 101 years old.

“All in the Family” starred Carroll O’Connor as diehard conservative Archie Bunker, who clashed with his liberal son-in-law over racism, feminism and the Vietnam War.

It was one of a string of TV hits for Lear and then-partner Bud Yorkin that also included “Maude” and “The Jeffersons.”

Lear’s series reflected his political beliefs, which he put into action by founding the nonprofit liberal advocacy group People for the American Way.

Popular Stories

1

Authorities Looking for Missing Isabella County Teen
2

Police ID Body in Bridgeport Township
3

Body Found in Bridgeport Township
4

Super Speeders Stopped in Saginaw County
5

Six Suspects Accused of Attempted Robbery Charged Federally