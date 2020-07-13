Noose Found Attached to Car of Saginaw Resident, Police and FBI Investigating
The Saginaw Police Department is looking into a potential hate crime that occurred Sunday, July 12.
Police say a resident in the 2200 block of N. Carolina St. reported a noose and a racially insensitive note attached to their vehicle around 9:00 a.m. Details of the investigation are being withheld at this time.
Police say they are taking the matter very seriously and have called in the FBI to assist in the investigation. Please call the Saginaw Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL if you have any information.