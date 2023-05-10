Non-Perishable Donations Needed for Stamp Out Hunger This Saturday

The United Way of Bay County is once again partnering with the U.S. Postal Service, the National Association of Letter Carriers, Hidden Harvest and St. Vincent De Paul to hold the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Saturday, May 13.

The Food Drive usually generates more than 60,000 pounds of food in Bay County alone. According to the recently released 2023 Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) data, 36 percent of Bay County families are within the ALICE threshold or below, a total of more than 16,300 households.

Donations can be any non-perishable food item, but please, no glass containers or opened items. If a business or organization would like to get involved through volunteering or donating, please call (989) 893-7508 or email [email protected].