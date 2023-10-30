Nominations Accepted for Midland Sports Hall of Fame

The 2024 Midland County Sports Hall of Fame will finish accepting nominations by November 15.

The Hall of Fame is paying tribute to athletes, coaches, and others who’ve impacted the Midland County sports scene. If you would like to nominate someone, you can at cityofmidlandmi.gov/halloffame. On May 18th, the 2024 Hall of Fame will be presented at the Dow Diamond in Midland.

For further information, please contact the Midland Parks and Recreation Office at (989) 837-6930.