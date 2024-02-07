WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

No Threat Determined After Midland High School Placed Into Secure Mode

By News Desk
February 7, 2024 12:30AM EST
Midland High School was briefly placed into secure mode Tuesday morning due to safety concerns from the Midland Police Department.

Law enforcement was dispatched to an area near the school ad conducted an investigation, determining there was no threat of harm or cause for concern. Police continue to monitor the neighborhood and will provide updates if necessary. The school left secure mode in the early afternoon and resumed operations as normal.

