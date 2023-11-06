No Students Hurt in Midland School Bus Crash

A crash involving a bus full of children in Midland resulted in one person going to the hospital Friday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred around 10:10 at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and East St. Andrews Road. Investigators say the driver of a van failed to yield the right of way and crashed into a Midland Public Schools bus, which then struck a County Connection bus. The driver of the van reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

School officials say no students or staff were injured, and parents of the students on the bus were notified.