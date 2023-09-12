No Serious Injuries In Saginaw County School Bus Crash

No life threatening injuries were reported after a school bus crashed in Saginaw County’s Albee Township Monday.

Police say the Chesaning Union bus, driven by a 46-year-old employee of the district, was heading north on East Road around 4:00 P.M. and failed to stop in time for a Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by a 30-year-old Burt woman, waiting to make a left turn into the Dollar General parking lot. The bus, which was carrying 29 students, rear ended the other vehicle, according to police.

Two students on the bus were taken to Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw, while the woman complained of back pain. No other injuries were reported.