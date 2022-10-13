WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

No Injuries Reported in Swan Creek House Fire

By News Desk
October 13, 2022 8:47AM EDT
Fire crews responded to a house fire in Swan Creek Township Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 12:10 in the 2300block of South Graham Road. No one at the home was hurt in the fire. The house had to be torn down after it was put out.

Crews from the Tri-Township and Chesaning Fire departments were on the scene, as was Consumers Energy to repair a gas line damaged by the fire. Officials say the line did not cause the fire, but the official cause is still under investigation.

