No Injuries Reported after Tuesday Morning Fire in Bay City
September 19, 2023 1:43PM EDT
No one was injured in a fire in Bay City Tuesday morning.
According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Joseph Street around 6:10 for a reported structure fire and explosion.
Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved fire at the house and the resident standing outside.
The fire was extinguished and the building cleared. The cause of the fire is under investigation.