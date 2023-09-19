WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

No Injuries Reported after Tuesday Morning Fire in Bay City

By jonathan.dent
September 19, 2023 1:43PM EDT
Bay City Fire Engines (WSGW)

No one was injured in a fire in Bay City Tuesday morning.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Joseph Street around 6:10 for a reported structure fire and explosion.

Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved fire at the house and the resident standing outside.

The fire was extinguished and the building cleared. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

