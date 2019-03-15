No Injuries Reported After Tornado Tears Through Shiawasee, Genesee Counties

A tornado which touched down in Shiawasee County Thursday, March 14 miraculously caused no injuries as it left a path of destruction in its wake. The storm touched down around 6:45 p.m. in the Durand and Vernon areas and headed northeast to Genesee County, finally dissipating in Genesee Township. Areas in Bancroft, Clayton Township, Flushing, Flint Township and Genesee Township all sustained damage. So far, more than 50 structures have been found to sustain damage from the storm. One of the hardest hit areas was Camelot Villas mobile home community in Genesee Township. Downed trees and power lines also caused power outages throughout the area. About 7,800 Consumers Energy customers in both counties were without power.