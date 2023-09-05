WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

No Injuries Reported After Buena Vista House Fire Monday

By jonathan.dent
September 5, 2023 6:19AM EDT
Fire crews responded to a home in Buena Vista Township Monday afternoon.

According to the Buena Vista Township Fire Department heavy smoke and flames were spotted at a house in the 1300 block of Prueter Street around 3:00 in the afternoon. Mutual aid was requested from the Saginaw and Bridgeport Township fire departments.

The occupants of the home were able to escape unharmed, though one of them reportedly received treatment on the scene as they were having trouble breathing. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

