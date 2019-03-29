No Injuries in Small Fire at Saginaw County Jail

(photo by Michael Percha)
(photo by Michael Percha)

Saginaw County Central Dispatch put out a call of a fire at the Saginaw County Jail Friday, March 29.

Emergency responders were on the scene at 208 S. Harrison St. around 8:15 a.m. Officials say the fire was relatively minor, starting with a commercial dryer the basement, caused by a clogged ventilation system.

As a precaution, jail personnel moved between 100-150 inmates and workers to an upper level. Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services buses were available to move non-violent offenders to another location if necessary. No injuries were reported. The fire was quickly contained and crews were working to clean up smoke and water from the sprinkler system.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump Shifts Attitude on GLRI Pets Die in St. Charles House Fire Senior Living Project Boosts West Side Saginaw Neighborhood No Damage to Cemetery After Kochville Township Crash YMCA Camp Timbers to Receive Renovations Body Found in Saginaw County Creek Identified
Comments