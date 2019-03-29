No Injuries in Small Fire at Saginaw County Jail

Saginaw County Central Dispatch put out a call of a fire at the Saginaw County Jail Friday, March 29.

Emergency responders were on the scene at 208 S. Harrison St. around 8:15 a.m. Officials say the fire was relatively minor, starting with a commercial dryer the basement, caused by a clogged ventilation system.

As a precaution, jail personnel moved between 100-150 inmates and workers to an upper level. Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services buses were available to move non-violent offenders to another location if necessary. No injuries were reported. The fire was quickly contained and crews were working to clean up smoke and water from the sprinkler system.