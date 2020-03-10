No Injuries in School Bus, SUV Crash in Bay County
(Alpha Media file photo)
A Bay City Public School bus and a Ford SUV were involved in a crash in Bay County’s Hampton Township Monday, March 9.
According to police, the bus was attempting a left turn from 22nd St. onto M-15 around 8:15 a.m. when the driver of the SUV, heading in the opposite direction on 22nd, disregarded a traffic signal and hit the bus nearly head on. Neither driver nor the 25 students on the bus were injured. A second bus was dispatched to take the students to school.
The bus driver was also cited for failing to yield the right of way.