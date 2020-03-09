      Weather Alert

No Injuries in School Bus Crash

Ann Williams
Mar 9, 2020 @ 6:44pm
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)

No one was injured when a school bus and an SUV collided about 8:15 Monday morning in Bay County’s Hampton Township. The Bay City school bus was turning left from 22nd street onto M-15 when the crash happened.  The bus driver was ticketed for failing to yield the right-of-way and disregarding a traffic light.

There were about 25 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported. Another bus came to the accident scene to continue transporting students.

