No Injuries in School Bus Crash
No one was injured when a school bus and an SUV collided about 8:15 Monday morning in Bay County’s Hampton Township. The Bay City school bus was turning left from 22nd street onto M-15 when the crash happened. The bus driver was ticketed for failing to yield the right-of-way and disregarding a traffic light.
There were about 25 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported. Another bus came to the accident scene to continue transporting students.