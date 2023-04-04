WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

No Injuries in Mt. Pleasant House Fire

By jonathan.dent
April 4, 2023 4:00AM EDT
No Injuries in Mt. Pleasant House Fire
A fire on Sunday night destroyed a home in Mount Pleasant.

Authorities say that at 8:52 p.m. the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3300 block of South Isabella Road, where they found a fully engulfed single-story home. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 10:00, but due to heavy smoke, heat, and fire damage the home was determined to be a total loss.

No injuries were reported, and the MPFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

