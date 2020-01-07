      Weather Alert

No Injuries in Carrollton Township School Bus Crash

Michael Percha
Jan 7, 2020 @ 8:28am
(photo by Michael Percha)
(photo by Michael Percha)

Police in Carrollton Township are investigating a crash near the First Church of the Nazarene on Tittabawasse Rd.

The accident happened just before 8:00 a.m Tuesday, January 7 when a vehicle hit a school bus for the Saginaw Preparatory Academy. No one on the bus was injured. The bus sustained minor damage to it’s right side.

Officials were waiting with students for parents to pick them up. Police at the scene say they’re treating the incident as a hit and run.

No further details are available.

