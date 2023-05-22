WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

No Injuries in Bay City House Fire

By News Desk
May 22, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Fire officials in Bay City are investigating the cause of a Friday morning house fire.

Crews responded to the 1100 block of Cass Avenue near Fraser around 8:45. Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of a second story window. A portion of Cass was closed to traffic while crews battled the fire. No one was injured.

Hampton and Portsmouth Township fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

