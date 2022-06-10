No fatalities after Navy chopper crashes in California desert

▶ Watch Video: 5 Marines killed in California Osprey crash

There were no reported fatalities after a Navy helicopter went down in the rural Southern California desert Thursday evening, just one day after a deadly military aircraft crash in the same area.

Thursday’s helicopter crash occurred on a training range near El Centro in Imperial County, according to Cmdr. Zachary Harrell, Naval Air Forces spokesperson.

The crash was first reported by Naval Air Facility El Centro at 6:10 p.m. local time.

All four people aboard survived, Harrell said. At least one was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Local and federal agencies were responding. No further details were immediately disclosed.

“More information will be provided as we gather more information,” Harrell said in a statement.

On Wednesday afternoon, five Marines were killed when an MV-22 Osprey went down near the desert town of Glamis, also in Imperial County. An investigation into the cause of that crash is underway.

Glamis is located about 50 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and about 40 miles northeast of El Centro.

The Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Maj. Mason Englehart confirmed to CBS News. The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, while the Osprey itself was based out of Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Englehart said. Both are in neighboring San Diego County.

The Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft used to move troops and supplies, according to the Marines. It can take off and land like a helicopter, but can also fly like a plane.